Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Rises By 65.2%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ TALKW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

