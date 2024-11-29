Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases By 65.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BNDX opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
