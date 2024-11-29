Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases By 65.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the period. Bakala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Bakala Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,189,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

