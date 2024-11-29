Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Increases By 129.1%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.