Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Increases By 129.1%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.