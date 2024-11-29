Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 42.2%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $3.19 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.