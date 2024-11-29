Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

SIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.62 and a one year high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.