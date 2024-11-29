Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 317,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $186.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.64. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.42 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

