SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SJW Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

