SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.51 and last traded at $115.92, with a volume of 25447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $2,801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,372.98. The trade was a 68.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

