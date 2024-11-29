SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.11 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 10743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

