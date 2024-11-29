SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

