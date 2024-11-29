SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 79500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

