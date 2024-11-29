Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 242.61 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.04). Approximately 1,545,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 537,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £961.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.38.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,796 ($63,208.94). Company insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

