StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRXGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRRX

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.