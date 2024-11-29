StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

