StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. This represents a 222.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Haas acquired 35,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $54,812.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,915 shares in the company, valued at $92,868.25. This trade represents a 144.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

