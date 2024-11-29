StockNews.com Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,373,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 79.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 90,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

