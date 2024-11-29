StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

