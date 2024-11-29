StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

