StockNews.com Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Northland Capmk raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EPM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.