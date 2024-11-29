StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.