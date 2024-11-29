StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Price Performance
StoneCo stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.29.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
