Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Head to Head Comparison

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -12.77% -6.08% -4.15% Streamline Health Solutions -92.72% -44.85% -19.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $199.77 million 1.89 -$34.59 million ($0.13) -15.08 Streamline Health Solutions $22.60 million 0.52 -$18.70 million ($4.95) -0.56

This table compares SmartRent and Streamline Health Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SmartRent and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 5 0 0 2.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartRent beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

