Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $6.08 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
