Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $128.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,329,000 after buying an additional 1,430,630 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,061.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,868,000 after buying an additional 1,209,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after buying an additional 767,126 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

