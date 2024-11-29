S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

