Swedbank AB Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 387.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

HAIN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The trade was a 53.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

