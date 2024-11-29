Taglich Brothers Predicts Reduced Earnings for Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cosmos Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COSM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Cosmos Health has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

