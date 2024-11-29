Tavia Acquisition Corp. (TAVIU) Plans to Raise $100 Million in December 3rd IPO

Tavia Acquisition Corp. (TAVIU) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, December 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $135.3 million.

EarlyBirdCapital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to primarily direct our attention on target businesses in North America and Europe focused on energy transition, the circular economy and food technologies. (Incorporated in theÂ Cayman Islands)Â We are strategically positioned to capitalize on transformative opportunities, focusing on sectors that are pivotal to advancing sustainability and innovation. Our investment thesis prioritizes target businesses primarily in North America and Europe, with a keen interest in new energy businesses, circular economy initiatives, and innovative agricultural and food technologies. These sectors are selected based on their potential to respond to evolving environmental challenges, demographic shifts, and the transition towards sustainable practices. We believe our teamâ€™s expertise in these sectors will provide us with a significant competitive advantage in sourcing and evaluating potential targets. (Note: Tavia Acquisition Corp. cut its SPAC IPO’s size by 42.9 percent to 10.0 million units – down from 17.5 million units originally – and kept the price at $10.00 per unit – to raise $100.0 million, according to its S-1/A filing dated Oct. 29, 2024. In that same filing, Tavia Acquisition Corp. changed the unit’s composition to one share of common stock and one-half warrant – a shift from the unit’s previous form as one-half Class A common share, one-half Class P (convertible preferred) share and one-half warrant. Note: Under the new terms for Tavia Acquisition’s SPAC IPO, investors will still need to buy units in two’s, as the prospectus notes, as only whole warrants will be redeemed.) (Note: Tavia Acquisition Corp. revealed the terms for its SPAC IPO in an S-1/A filing dated June 17, 2024: The blank check company will offer 17.5 million units at $10.00 to raise $175.0 million.Â Each unit consists of one-halfÂ of one ordinary share, one-halfÂ of one convertible preferred share and one-halfÂ of one warrant.)Â Â “.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2024 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 4 Southbury 144 Loudoun Road London, NW8 0RY United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at (212) 506-6298.

Receive News & Ratings for Tavia Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavia Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.