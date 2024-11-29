TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,580 shares of company stock worth $1,063,499. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pinterest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after buying an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,960,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,695,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

