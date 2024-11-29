TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TechTarget by 54.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $912.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

