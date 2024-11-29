Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

