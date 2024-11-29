Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

TLS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 1,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 4,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

