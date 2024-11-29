Telsey Advisory Group Has Strong Outlook for DKS Q3 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $213.66 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $120.39 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $70,562,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

