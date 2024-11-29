Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $332.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

