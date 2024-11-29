Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after buying an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 357.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 289.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

