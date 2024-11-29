Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $189.00 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $203.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.81. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $110.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

