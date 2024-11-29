The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $336.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.51. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

