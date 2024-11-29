The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target to $44.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

KGS stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.79. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.52%.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

