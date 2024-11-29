The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SHW opened at $393.96 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $272.34 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.30.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

