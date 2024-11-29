The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WARFY stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

