The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wharf Price Performance
Shares of WARFY stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Wharf Company Profile
