Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 252 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth $8,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,312.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $716.80 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,255.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

