Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 259 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after buying an additional 275,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 268,198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.