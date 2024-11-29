Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PARR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

