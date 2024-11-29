Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $70.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $74.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

