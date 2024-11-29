Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

