Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 20,000 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 437,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 77,672 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

