Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,909 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 3.36.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

