Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,680 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.