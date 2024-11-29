TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.81.
X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
TMX Group Stock Performance
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
