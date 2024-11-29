Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
