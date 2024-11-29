Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Appoints Katrine Sutton as Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

On November 26, 2024, Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced the appointment of Katrine Sutton as the company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. This decision was made by the Board of Directors, effectively replacing Barry Shin in these roles, also effective November 26, 2024. It was clarified that Mr. Shin’s departure from the positions was not due to any disagreements with the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

Ms. Sutton, 48, brings a wealth of experience to her new roles. She has been serving as Trevena’s Vice President of Finance Planning and Analysis since July 2019. Prior to joining Trevena, Ms. Sutton held the position of Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal therapies, from December 2015 to July 2019. Ms. Sutton is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Richmond.

Regarding Ms. Sutton’s appointment, there were no pre-existing arrangements or understandings with any other individual that influenced her selection for the roles of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Additionally, Ms. Sutton has no familial relations with any directors or executive officers of Trevena, and there are no material transactions between the company and Ms. Sutton that require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Carrie Bourdow, the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer of Trevena, signed off on this regulatory filing on behalf of the company on November 27, 2024.

