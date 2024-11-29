Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of HGV opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

